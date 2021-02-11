SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 6.0% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782,759 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,630 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,791 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,689,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,367 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.04. 107,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,617,735. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

