SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.1% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.72. The stock had a trading volume of 803,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,745,240. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $75.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average is $70.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.