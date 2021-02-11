SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Sells 1,251 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,401. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $218.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.27.

