SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,871 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $11,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,603,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 28,129 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.17. 46,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,543. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.58.

