Swarm City (SWT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,971.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Swarm City has a market cap of $120,242.89 and approximately $1,971.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00058839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.53 or 0.01099943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00053787 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 88.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.12 or 0.05387923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00026398 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00019001 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00032756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00044071 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City is a token. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.