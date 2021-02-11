Swarm Price Reaches $0.0363 on Major Exchanges (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 52.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Swarm has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $47,178.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 135.9% against the dollar. One Swarm token can currently be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00057192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $528.82 or 0.01090222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00054862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.96 or 0.05294094 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00026339 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 56.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00018876 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00034664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm is a token. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

