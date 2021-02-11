Swerve (SWRV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.28 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Swerve token can now be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00003675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swerve has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Swerve has a market cap of $18.77 million and approximately $13.28 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00053128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.91 or 0.00261292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00097960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00076715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00083451 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00060679 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 12,194,709 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,687,947 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

Swerve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.