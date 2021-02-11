SwiftCash Market Cap Tops $325,228.41 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $325,228.41 and approximately $3.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SwiftCash has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 168,578,768 coins and its circulating supply is 167,858,337 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

