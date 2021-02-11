Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Trading Down 0.8%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $481.00 and last traded at $486.00. Approximately 22 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 95 shares. The stock had previously closed at $490.00.

Separately, HSBC raised Swiss Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.40.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

