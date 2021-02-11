Switch (ESH) Price Hits $0.0448

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Switch has a market cap of $542,479.10 and approximately $134,915.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Switch has traded 184.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Switch alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00092051 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002465 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Switch Token Profile

ESH is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag . The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag

Buying and Selling Switch

Switch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.