Switcheo (SWTH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $435,740.00

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 11th. Switcheo has a total market cap of $33.38 million and approximately $435,740.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Switcheo has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. One Switcheo token can now be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.31 or 0.00268018 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00103664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00078304 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00087409 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00063035 BTC.

Switcheo Token Profile

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,249,284,516 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,523,105 tokens. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

