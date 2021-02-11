Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Trading Up 11.8%

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC)’s share price was up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 6,225,254 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,323% from the average daily volume of 437,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Synacor from $1.65 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synacor by 41.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 63,629 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synacor in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synacor by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Synacor, Inc, a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising.

