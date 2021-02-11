Synacor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,582 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,402% compared to the typical volume of 124 call options.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Synacor from $1.65 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of Synacor stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.18. 61,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.63. Synacor has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Synacor had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synacor by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synacor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synacor by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc, a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising.

