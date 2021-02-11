Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $126.09

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $126.09 and last traded at $124.72, with a volume of 2017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.99.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. 140166 raised their target price on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $218,885.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,158. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth $74,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

