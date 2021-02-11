Synex International Inc. (SXI.TO) (TSE:SXI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Synex International Inc. (SXI.TO) (TSE:SXI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.24. Synex International Inc. (SXI.TO) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 6,500 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.62.

Get Synex International Inc. (SXI.TO) alerts:

Synex International Inc. (SXI.TO) (TSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.33 million during the quarter.

In other Synex International Inc. (SXI.TO) news, Director Daniel Russell purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,206,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,051,577.75.

About Synex International Inc. (SXI.TO) (TSE:SXI)

Synex International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. The company provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Synex International Inc. (SXI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synex International Inc. (SXI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.