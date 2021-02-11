Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Short Interest Down 74.1% in January

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 334,500 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the January 14th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 74,574 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYBX opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $175.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.20. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

SYBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

