Synthetix Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $388.51 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix token can now be bought for approximately $26.26 or 0.00054384 BTC on exchanges. Synthetix has a market cap of $3.02 billion and approximately $388.51 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00057433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $517.38 or 0.01071355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006063 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 68.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.03 or 0.05276310 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00026255 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00018912 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00034880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00043368 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix is a token. It launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Synthetix Token Trading

Synthetix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.