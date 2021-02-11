Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Price Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.75. 627,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 763,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

Specifically, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $48,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYRS. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $660.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1,873.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 122,466 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 284,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $941,000.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

