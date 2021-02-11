T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,249 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $22,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $164.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.55. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $169.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

