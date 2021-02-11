TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the January 14th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOBAF opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.29. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

Get TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness alerts:

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Company Profile

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes. The company was formerly known as Molori Energy Inc and changed its name to TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. in April 2020. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.