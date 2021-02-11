Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,591 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 4.95% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $50,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 2,545 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $102,334.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,608,603.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,417 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $55.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.91.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

