Tael Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $775,262.00 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Tael coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges including $62.56, $7.20, $34.91 and $5.22. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $524.78 or 0.01084047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.35 or 0.05317854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00026501 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00018892 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00034939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

About Tael

Tael is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $4.92, $45.75, $13.96, $18.11, $5.22, $24.72, $7.20, $62.56, $34.91, $119.16, $6.32 and $10.00. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

