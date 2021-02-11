Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,229 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.82.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $2.86 on Thursday, reaching $196.96. 65,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,842. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

