Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Down 90.1% in January

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the January 14th total of 61,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 520,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.86. 61,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,654. The company has a market cap of $32.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.44. Takung Art has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.43.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 35.09% and a negative net margin of 45.44%.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

