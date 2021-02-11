Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of Talend stock traded up $7.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.21. 65,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. Talend has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Talend has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $148,978.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

