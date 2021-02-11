Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) rose 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 160,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 613,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97.

Get Taoping alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taoping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.92% of Taoping at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.