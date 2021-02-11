Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL.L) (LON:THRL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $114.87

Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL.L) (LON:THRL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.87 and traded as high as $116.40. Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL.L) shares last traded at $116.00, with a volume of 372,578 shares.

The company has a market cap of £529.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 111.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL.L)’s payout ratio is 89.74%.

Target Healthcare REIT Limited is a closed-ended property investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of freehold and long leasehold care homes that are let to care home operators, and other healthcare assets in the United Kingdom.

