Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Short Interest Down 84.9% in January

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the January 14th total of 137,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,662,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TAUG opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Tauriga Sciences has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.61.

Get Tauriga Sciences alerts:

Tauriga Sciences Company Profile

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea product. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. It has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Tauriga Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tauriga Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.