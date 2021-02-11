Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.61% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.
Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $31.10.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.9% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.