Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $31.10.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.9% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

