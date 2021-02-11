TBH Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 170.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,546. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $133.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

