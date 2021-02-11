TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,629 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 57.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $39,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 800,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,366,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average is $37.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

