TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises about 1.1% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 444,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,954,000 after acquiring an additional 79,919 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $20,041,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 414.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 142,833 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 126,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $111.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,482. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day moving average of $96.77.

