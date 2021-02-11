TBH Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.0% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,609 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,836,000 after purchasing an additional 598,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,335,000 after purchasing an additional 267,211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,502,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,299,000 after purchasing an additional 207,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,263,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,901,000 after purchasing an additional 245,143 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,897. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

