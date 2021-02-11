TBH Global Asset Management LLC Invests $4.42 Million in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,000. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.4% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,855. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $124.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.08.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

