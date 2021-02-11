TBH Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $33.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $311.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $287.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.08.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

