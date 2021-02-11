TBH Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after purchasing an additional 590,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,597,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,995,000 after purchasing an additional 40,956 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,791,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,416 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$117.85 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 75,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,930. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

