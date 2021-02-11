TBH Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CoStar Group by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CSGP traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $924.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,292. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $902.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $864.80. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.58.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.