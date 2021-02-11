TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 4,025 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.
In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $103.44. 186,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,502,837. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $104.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.67.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.
Activision Blizzard Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.
