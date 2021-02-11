TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 111.7% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.05.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

