TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TRP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.02 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$54.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.47. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$47.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88.

In other news, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total transaction of C$587,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$142,578.93. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$56.55 per share, with a total value of C$56,549.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at C$148,498.99.

TRP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$65.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. CSFB set a C$70.00 price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.60.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

