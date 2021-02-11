TC Energy (TRP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TRP opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRP. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

