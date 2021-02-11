TE Connectivity Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 688 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 749% compared to the average daily volume of 81 put options.
NYSE TEL opened at $126.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $131.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.62.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on TEL. Cowen upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.
In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $2,673,454.00. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,688 shares of company stock valued at $21,029,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,190,569,000 after buying an additional 90,124 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
