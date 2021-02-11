TE Connectivity Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 688 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 749% compared to the average daily volume of 81 put options.

NYSE TEL opened at $126.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $131.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.62.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEL. Cowen upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $2,673,454.00. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,688 shares of company stock valued at $21,029,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,190,569,000 after buying an additional 90,124 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.