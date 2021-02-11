TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

TTGT opened at $93.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.01. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 148.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

