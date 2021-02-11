Teck Resources (TECK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Teck Resources to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TECK opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.27.

TECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.09.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

