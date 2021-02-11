Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

THQ stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

