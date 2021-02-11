Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.
THQ stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile
