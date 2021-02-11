Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the January 14th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 29,500.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,487. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $22.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

