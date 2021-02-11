Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of NYSE:THW opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14.
Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: What is range trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.