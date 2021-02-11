Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:THW opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

