Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 236.4% from the January 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TIKK opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

