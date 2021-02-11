Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Shares Down 4.6%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) shares dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 19,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 140,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.