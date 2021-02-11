Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, an increase of 438.9% from the January 14th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $9.04.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TLSNY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telia Company AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

