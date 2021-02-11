Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, an increase of 438.9% from the January 14th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $9.04.
Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.
